Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Advocates on Maui push to lower legal limit for driving drunk in Hawaii

Members with Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance, the Maui Police Department and the Maui...
Members with Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance, the Maui Police Department and the Maui Prosecutor’s Office held signs near the corner of Puunene and Kaahumanu Avenues in Kahului Wednesday afternoon encouraging sober driving.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families on Maui are pushing for tougher laws against drunk driving.

They say it all starts with lowering the blood alcohol content (BAC) level in Hawaii.

“We’re confident that the lawmakers are listening to the community now that’s in an uproar around a number of crashes that have happened in the community, that people are really wanting action. This is a way to take action,” said Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance (HIAPA) Director Rick Collins.

Members with HIAPA, the Maui Police Department and the Maui Prosecutor’s Office held signs near the corner of Puunene and Kaahumanu Avenues in Kahului Wednesday afternoon encouraging sober driving.

They are trying to lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% to 0.05%.

Supporters of Senate Bill 160 say Hawaii has the seventh highest rate of alcohol-impaired driving in the nation. They say 40% of traffic fatalities involve alcohol-impaired drivers.

They believe passing this new law will reduce drinking and driving and alcohol-related fatalities.

“We’re not opposed to drinking. We’re just separating drinking and driving. That’s our message. We want to separate drinking and driving. We want safe roadways for everyone,” said Collins.

Utah is the only other state in the nation that has a law like this. Supporters of Senate Bill 160 say studies show Utah’s fatal crash rate declined by about 20% within the first year.

Those who oppose the bill say they want to save lives too, but SB160 isn’t the answer.

“If I believed that 0.08 to 0.05 would change the world and eliminate drunk driving, I would be the first person to the Capitol saying this bill should happen. But that is not the case,” said Maui Brewing Co. CEO and founder Garrett Marrero.

SB160 has been referred to the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee. However, it has not been scheduled for a hearing yet. In the past, this is where the bill has died.

“When you look at repeat offenders, and you look at the vast majority of these deaths that occur due to drunk driving, which are horrible. These are not 0.05 to 0.08. These are typically going to be well above the 0.08 limit,” Marrero said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

File Image
3-Alarm fire from a Nanakuli home damages nearby cottage
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Probe determines oxygen cylinder was source of deadly ambulance fire, but cause remains unknown
Months-long probe determines source of deadly ambulance fire, but cause remains unknown
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Pop up showers will develop and it is feeling more muggy