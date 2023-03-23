2 Big Island officers in deadly police shooting return to job; female suspect indicted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii County police officers who shot and killed a car theft suspect earlier this month are back on the job.

The unnamed detectives returned to normal duties Tuesday — 11 days after opening fire at Kainoa Kahele-Bishop when he refused to show his hands, then reached for an object.

Police said the 32-year-old parole violator was driving a stolen car with sawed-off shotgun, an unloaded rifle and more than 25 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the woman who was in the stolen car with Kahele-Bishop that day — 26-year-old Jacqueline Keana’aina — is now indicted on 18 counts.

Charges include resisting arrest, firearms offenses and possessing eight stolen credit cards.

Keana’aina is also charged with trying to break into an Ocean View home in February, along with Kahele-Bishop.

Her bail is set at $323,000.

She’s back in court on Tuesday.

