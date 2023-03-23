Tributes
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut

An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the first time he was silenced that way. (WRAL, CATHERINE WEBSTER, CNN)
By WRAL staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mother was shocked at the selfie her son sent from school showing his mouth taped shut.

She says her 11-year-old son Brady Webster can be talkative and a class clown, but she is distraught about the way a Smithfield Middle School teacher allegedly handled his behavior.

“So, I asked, ‘What is that? Who did that?’ And he didn’t respond,” Catherine Webster says.

The text Catherine Webster got from her son on Feb. 14 from inside the school showed painter’s tape stuck across the sixth-grader’s face.

“Just layer after layer, there were some pieces that went right up to his lower eyelid,” Catherine Webster describes.

The boy says his English and language arts teacher put the tape there.

“So, I showed the principal the photo and she took us into her office,” Catherine Webster says.

From there, an investigation within the school system began.

“It had been going on, you know, about two months and it had happened to several kids in the classroom and sometimes she tapes some kids’ wrists together. Sometimes she tapes their mouth,” the mother says.

Brady Webster told his mother he was “humiliated” and he was afraid to speak up because he didn’t want to question his teacher.

Johnston County Schools said the teacher, who was just hired in August 2022, resigned on Feb. 17, just days after the photo was text.

“We can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review,” the school system said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office also conducted an investigation as they said several allegations by other parents were made

After consulting with the district attorney, the sheriff’s office decided there wasn’t enough to warrant an assault charge.

“It’s a very lucky thing that Brady doesn’t have some condition like asthma. I want to know who is going to be holding people accountable when they do things like this and make these errors in judgment,” Catherine Webster added.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

