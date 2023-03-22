Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walmart will be closing its Fort Street Mall store and pharmacy in Downtown Honolulu on April 21.
The company called the location “under-performing”.
The pharmacy will help customers transfer prescriptions to other locations.
There were no immediate details about whether a new tenant for the location was secured.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.