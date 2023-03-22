Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Magnum PI’ stunt sequence to impact Downtown traffic

Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed Downtown on Wednesday?

Filming of “Magnum P.I. is impacting traffic in the downtown area on Wednesday until 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Mililani Street between Queen Street and Merchant Street as television crews film a stunt sequence from the side courtyard of the King Kalakaua building.

An alternative drop-off and pick up zone is currently operating on South King Street fronting the Aliiolani Hale and the King Kamehameha statue for those wanting to visit the Kamehameha statue.

Public access to the post office, Merchant Street and South King Street via Merchant Street is not affected.

Filming of popular CBS Show through 3:30 p.m.
Filming of popular CBS Show through 3:30 p.m.(City and County of Honolulu)

