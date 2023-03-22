TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected in Downtown Honolulu as HECO work continues

Tributes
-As part of the Downtown Honolulu Improvement Project, Hawaiian Electric crews will continue underground utility upgrades through March 28.
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -As part of the Downtown Honolulu Improvement Project, Hawaiian Electric crews will continue underground utility upgrades through March 28.

These upgrades will have a direct impact on traffic at different sections of Beretania Street, from Ward Avenue to Punchbowl Street. Work in the area, with the exception of this weekend, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

HECO will have electronic and safety signs along with traffic cones to clearly mark where the upgrades are taking place. There will also be flagmen in the affected areas to help with traffic control and motorists are being asked to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

For a complete breakdown with specifics on what streets are affected on what date, click here.

