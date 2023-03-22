Suspect accused of killing girlfriend’s landlord charged; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend’s landlord was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder.

Bail for Kendall Gray has been set at $1 million.

Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’

The deadly altercation happened Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. at 620 Sheridan St. in the Ala Moana area.

According to HPD, the 64-year-old victim was trying to evict the suspect’s girlfriend from her unit when he was fatally assaulted. HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the victim was bleeding profusely from his head when first responders arrived. He was taken in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died.

