State reaches deal to open Maui high school before pedestrian overpass is built

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has reached an opening agreement for the long-delayed Kulanihako’i high school in Kihei.

The opening of that campus was delayed because a required pedestrian overpass was not built.

In address, Maui mayor announces deal aimed at finally opening Kihei high school

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh green announced the Land Use Commission will issue a temporary certificate of occupancy to the DOE in exchange for the state temporarily indemnifying the county.

That allows students to attend in-person classes and the DOE will still move ahead with building the overpass.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen first announced the deal in his State of the County address on Tuesday.

County officials said until the overpass is built, parents will have to drop students off.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.