Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Red light cameras at Kapiolani and Kamakee now issuing warnings

Red light cameras in Texas have since been banned statewide.
Red light cameras in Texas have since been banned statewide.(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing efforts to make Oahu’s roads safer will go one step further Tuesday as red light cameras at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street are now live.

Police will begin issuing warnings to red light runners at the intersection of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Crews installed red light cameras near the cross walk where 16-year old Sara Yara was killed while walking to school.

The alleged driver Mitchel Miyashiro has a record of more than 160 traffic violations.

The warnings for red light runners will last 30 days and after that they’ll be cited.

Raised speed humps are also being installed this week along Kapiolani Boulevard.

Here’s a current list of Oahu intersections with red light cameras installed and their status of functionality, provided by the Department of Transportation:

PhaseIntersectionStatus
1Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama StreetLive for citations 11/20/2022
1Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha StreetLive for citations 12/12/2022
2Vineyard Boulevard and Nu‘uanu AvenueLive for citations 1/6/2023
2Pali Highway and Vineyard BoulevardLive for citations 1/26/2022
2Pali Highway and School StreetLive for citations 1/28/2022
3Likelike Highway and School StreetLive for warning 3/10/2023
3S. King Street and Ward Avenue
3Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Kamake‘e StreetLive for warning 3/22/2023
3S. Beretania Street and Pi‘ikoi StreetIn construction 3/13/2023
3McCully Street and Algaroba Street

For a complete list of locations and for more information on the red light camera pilot program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
The victim was at Makaha Beach Park when three males approached him
Police: 3 suspects robbed victim, opened fire near crowded West Oahu beach

Latest News

High-altitude balloons
High-altitude communication balloons to be launched on Hawaii Island
Officials from more than 20 city departments were present at the mayor's first town hall.
Rail operations, homelessness among hot topics in mayor’s first town hall in Ewa Beach
Rail operations, homelessness among hot topics in mayor’s first town hall in Ewa Beach
Rail operations, homelessness among hot topics in mayor’s first town hall in Ewa Beach
Generic Image / HFD
HFD investigating after early-morning fire breaks out at tiny home complex for homeless