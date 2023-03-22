Red light cameras at Kapiolani and Kamakee now issuing warnings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing efforts to make Oahu’s roads safer will go one step further Tuesday as red light cameras at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street are now live.

Police will begin issuing warnings to red light runners at the intersection of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Crews installed red light cameras near the cross walk where 16-year old Sara Yara was killed while walking to school.

The alleged driver Mitchel Miyashiro has a record of more than 160 traffic violations.

The warnings for red light runners will last 30 days and after that they’ll be cited.

Raised speed humps are also being installed this week along Kapiolani Boulevard.

Here’s a current list of Oahu intersections with red light cameras installed and their status of functionality, provided by the Department of Transportation:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nu‘uanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for warning 3/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Kamake‘e Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Pi‘ikoi Street In construction 3/13/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street

For a complete list of locations and for more information on the red light camera pilot program, click here.

