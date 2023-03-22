President Biden seeks to expand protections of Pacific waters with new marine sanctuary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden is seeking to establish a new, 777,000-square-mile national marine sanctuary in the U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii.

Biden announced the decision Tuesday while also establishing national monuments in Texas and Nevada.

The President directed the secretary of Commerce to make the Pacific islands designation within the next 30 days.

“If completed, the new sanctuary would ensure the U.S. will reach the President’s goal of conserving at least 30% of ocean waters under American jurisdiction by 2030,” the White House said, in a news release.

Officials said the new sanctuary would protect waters not included in previous designations and celebrate a region with rich ancestral ties to Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island communities.

President Biden also directed the departments of Interior and Commerce to work with indigenous leaders to rename the existing Pacific Remote Islands National Monument to honor the area’s historical importance.

