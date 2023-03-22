Tributes
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center

A search for answers on why man in need of medical help ended up lying on a sidewalk right outside Hawaii's largest hospital for days.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Hawaii’s largest hospital.

Good samaritans have been helping the 59-year-old Timothy Walker, who’s been on the sidewalk outside the Queen’s Medical Center ER for the past week, surrounded by flies and ants.

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because he needed help.

He claims he has a broken hip, among other problems. Walker has been treated at Queen’s at least twice this month, most recently last Friday.

Because of medical privacy laws, it’s unclear why he was released.

But those caring for him say he needs more help.

“I think there’s an obligation, at least on the people who work there, to take care of him and try to help him. He can’t get any closer than where he is,” said Robin Bond, who noticed Walker last Tuesday in front of the hospital.

Tiana Wilbur works at the State Capitol, not Queen’s Medical Center, but when she learned a homeless man in poor health had been lying for more than a week outside the ER, the former Medical assistant went to work caring for him.

“Nobody should be living in these means. The visual is just very sad,” said Tiana.

Queen’s said in a statement to Hawaii News Now:

“The mission of The Queen’s Health System is to provide quality health care services to Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii. Our security teams routinely patrol our hospital grounds, and whenever someone is in need of resources or health care, we extend an offer of assistance.”

This afternoon the city’s homeless outreach team, CORE, took Walker to the Punawai Rest Stop and we’re told he was later admitted to Straub Medical Center.

