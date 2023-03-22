‘It’s very humbling’: Friendly whale shark spotted in waters off Kona

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gentle giant was spotted off Kona on Tuesday!

Crewmember Kelsi Ka’uhane was aboard a Hawaiian Adventures tour boat when she spotted the nearly 30-foot long whale shark.

“It’s very humbling for sure,” Ka’uhane said. “Just seeing the shadow alone, of a shark moving from side to side is just intimidating.”

She said the whale shark lingered around the boat for about 20 minutes, swimming frivolously.

Kauhane said other companies also reported seeing an increase in pilot whales, humpbacks and bottlenose and spinner dolphins.

