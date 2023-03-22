High-altitude communication balloons to be launched on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two high-altitude communication balloons will be floating above Hawaii Island over the next two days.

That’s according to the state Department of Transportation.

Aerospace and defense company Sierra-Nevada Corporation and space flight company World View are launching them Thursday near Waimea.

According to the mission website, there will be no interaction between the surrounding mountains and the balloons. It will be filled with helium for its launch.

Officials said the mission is to complete a demonstration of unmanned stratospheric communication capabilities.

They emphasize the balloon is not being used to spy on Americans and any information gathered will not be given or sold for other uses.

The flights are coordinated with federal, state, and local authorities and are weather permitting. They are expected to make it to the continental United States over the course of 60 days, traveling at altitudes above 70,000 feet.

