HFD investigating after early-morning fire breaks out at tiny home complex for homeless

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early-morning fire that broke out at a tiny home complex for the homeless in Kalaeloa Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Kamaoku housing complex on Yorktown Street.

Firefighters said a 47-year-old woman exited the house safely. No one else was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished just after 2:40 a.m., HFD said.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

