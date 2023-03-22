Tributes
HFD: ‘Intense’ blaze that tore through Kailua warehouse deemed accidental

Officials say that the fire originated in the employee kitchen.
Officials say that the fire originated in the employee kitchen.(My Kailua)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department investigators have determined the cause of the “intense” two-alarm blaze at a business and warehouse in Kailua to be accidental.

The fire occurred on March 17 at the Puna Noni Naturals store on 905 Kapaa Quarry Road.

Officials say that the fire originated in the employee kitchen. The cause of the fire was due to an energized stove igniting nearby combustible materials.

Officials say the damage estimate is $170,000 to the property and $225,000 to the contents.

HFD also said the damage estimate to the adjacent auto shop impacted by the fire was $29,000 to the property and $30,000 to the contents.

HFD Capt. Malcolm Medrano said firefighters had to force their way in from the back because there was so much smoke pouring out of the front. A firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was subsequently released in good condition.

