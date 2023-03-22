Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Colorectal cancer awareness month

Dr. Romeo Esquivel, a gastroenterologist at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai, discusses what colon cancer is and how to prevent it.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in the United States, but it’s also one of the most preventable.

Dr. Romeo Esquivel, a gastroenterologist at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai, talks about how colon cancer screening is key to early detection.

He also shares some tips on how men can make healthy changes to their lifestyle to prevent the cancer from developing.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

