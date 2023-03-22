Healthier Hawaii: Colorectal cancer awareness month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in the United States, but it’s also one of the most preventable.

Dr. Romeo Esquivel, a gastroenterologist at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai, talks about how colon cancer screening is key to early detection.

He also shares some tips on how men can make healthy changes to their lifestyle to prevent the cancer from developing.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.