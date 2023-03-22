Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at popular beach on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A warning to beachgoers: The state Department of Health has detected high levels of bacteria at a popular beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

During a routine beach monitoring on Tuesday, health officials detected fecal contamination at Sunset Beach.

Levels of 885 per 100 mL were detected.

However, officials said they are unsure about these results because Sunset Beach is normally safe and there’s no known source of contamination.

DOH is now retesting the samples and will provide an update.

