HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the latest tech in the service industry will be on display this week.

The Hawaii Hotel and Restaurant show returns to the Hawaii Convention Center this Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s only the third time the show has been put on since starting in 2019. The show was cancelled for a couple of years during the pandemic.

”The idea of building the premiere trade show of the pacific was extremely important to us,” said Jared Higashi, Vice President of the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association.

HTLA partnered with the Hawaii Restaurant Association to include local eateries and other service industry partners in the show.

”The restaurant industry is still rebounding from the pandemic but this year will be better than last,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, Executive Director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

“Having so many of those local businesses participating in a show like this is a good indicator that things are getting better.

Vendors or businesses that are interested in attending or being a of the show next year can find more information by clicking here.

