First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers with light winds expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Intermittent showers, including briefly heavy showers, are possible through early Thursday with southeast winds. More persistent and heavier showers are possible over portions of Oahu. A land and sea breeze pattern will continueThursday and Friday with afternoon cloud buildup and showers possible each day over island interiors. Drier conditions this weekend may be followed by another increase in showers during the first half of next week.

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores over the next week. A fetch of strong easterly winds just upstream of the state will produce moderate surf along east facing shores through Wednesday then gradually decline through Friday. A small, medium-period south swell will produce some small surf during the next few days.

