Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:54 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder on Sunday night, several hours...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Courtroom gavel
Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K

Latest News

The two children were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg...
Amber Alert in Virginia canceled, 6-year-old girls found safe
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Russian drones kill 4 at Ukraine dorm, as rival summits end
A strip club security guard fights an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida