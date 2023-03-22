Tributes
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest

Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 23-year-old man accused of beating his girlfriend’s landlord to death appeared in court Wednesday.

Kendall Gray has been charged with second-degree murder for brutally attacking 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

The incident happened near Ala Moana on Sunday afternoon.

Court documents say Matsumoto told a witness that he was going to evict Gray from a unit at 620 Sheridan St.

Authorities say they reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect “stomping” on Matsumoto’s head and chest area multiple times while Matsumoto laid motionless in the building’s stairwell.

Gray’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday. His bail was confirmed at $1 million.

