Bodyboarder in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a bodyboarder is hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive in waters off Kailua Tuesday.

EMS responded to the incident around 1:20 p.m. near Castles Beach.

According to EMS, Paramedics administered lifesaving treatment to a man in his 40s.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

This story will be updated.

