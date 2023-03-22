Bodyboarder in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Kailua
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a bodyboarder is hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive in waters off Kailua Tuesday.
EMS responded to the incident around 1:20 p.m. near Castles Beach.
According to EMS, Paramedics administered lifesaving treatment to a man in his 40s.
The circumstances of the incident are unknown.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.