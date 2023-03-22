Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly abducted by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two 6-year-old girls who were allegedly abducted Tuesday afternoon by their biological parent in Virginia.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the parental abduction was reported at Stafford Elementary School.

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg despite there being an active protective order.

The school was reportedly not aware of the protective order, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the abduction, Stafford County authorities said there was reason to believe that Gregg was currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She is wanted for two counts of parental abduction.

Both 6-year-old girls have black hair, brown eyes, and are approximately 4 feet tall. They were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved shirts with yellow smiley faces, ripped blue jeans, pink Nike shoes and black jackets with white fur on the hoods.

The girls are believed to be in “extreme danger,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

Gregg has black hair with blond braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, authorities say. She was wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants, glasses and black boots.

According to officials, Gregg may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia license plate VCJ-5953.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder on Sunday night, several hours...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Courtroom gavel
Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K
The victim was at Makaha Beach Park when three males approached him
Police: 3 suspects robbed victim, opened fire near crowded West Oahu beach

Latest News

Several Kaneohe Bay residents are appealing conditional use permits issued to the developer of...
“This does change the fabric of the community:” Kaneohe residents oppose care home project
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Pop up showers will develop Wed. into Thu.