Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After hours of debate, commission votes to recommend a 63% raise for City Council members

The commission voted to recommend a yearly salary of 113 thousand dollars, a 63% raise.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to increase the salaries of Honolulu City Council members has moved forward through the City Salary Commission.

After hours of debate and public testimony Tuesday, the commission voted to recommend a yearly salary of $113,000 — a 63% raise.

That’s the lowest tier of wage increases proposed by the commission. The highest would nearly double City Council salaries to $135,000 a year.

The commission also recommended a 12% raise for city department heads and deputies, including the Mayor and Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

City Council members will now review the recommendations and make a decision by April 25.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder on Sunday night, several hours...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Courtroom gavel
Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K
The victim was at Makaha Beach Park when three males approached him
Police: 3 suspects robbed victim, opened fire near crowded West Oahu beach

Latest News

The commission voted to recommend a yearly salary of 113 thousand dollars, a 63% raise.
After hours of debate, commission votes to recommend a 63% raise for City Council members
Several Kaneohe Bay residents are appealing conditional use permits issued to the developer of...
A large care home wants to move into a tiny neighborhood. Residents aren’t happy
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store