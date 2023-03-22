After hours of debate, commission votes to recommend a 63% raise for City Council members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to increase the salaries of Honolulu City Council members has moved forward through the City Salary Commission.

After hours of debate and public testimony Tuesday, the commission voted to recommend a yearly salary of $113,000 — a 63% raise.

That’s the lowest tier of wage increases proposed by the commission. The highest would nearly double City Council salaries to $135,000 a year.

The commission also recommended a 12% raise for city department heads and deputies, including the Mayor and Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

City Council members will now review the recommendations and make a decision by April 25.

