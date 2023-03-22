Tributes
10-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by car in Ewa Beach

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the call around 2:20 p.m. near Kahiuka Street and Keaalii Place.

Officials said the boy was riding his bike when he was hit.

EMS treated him on scene and rushed him to an emergency room in serious condition.

No further details are available at this time.

