Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."(New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you love the outdoors and don’t mind interacting with the occasional bear then a job may be waiting for you in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish posted a job on Facebook that says it is looking for professional bear huggers.

The post includes photos showing workers cuddling with baby bears.

The agency is actually looking to hire conservation officers, and interactions with bears is only one part of the job.

The listing says the department is looking for someone who likes to hike in strenuous conditions, has the courage to crawl into a bear den, and will trust coworkers to keep them safe during the process.

The department says the job is guaranteed to bring someone the experience of a lifetime.

Those interested have until March 30th to apply.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder on Sunday night, several hours...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Courtroom gavel
Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K
Honolulu police closed the right lane of the Zipper lane. Tow trucks en route to the scene.
Multiple-vehicle crash in Zipper lane snarls morning commute
The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when driver...
HPD: 23-year-old critically injured in Pearl City crash was not wearing seat belt

Latest News

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23, was charged after a newborn infant was found dead in a bucket.
Officials: Woman gave birth to infant in toilet, left body in bucket
Hokulea, Hikianalia’s next major voyage in the works
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash