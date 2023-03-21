State seeking to upgrade severity charges against deadly hit-and-run suspect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to upgrade the charges against a deadly hit-and-run suspect which records revealed had a lengthy record of traffic offenses.
Mitchel Miyashiro, 45, has been driving without a license for years, despite frequent stops by police.
He’s currently charged with petty misdemeanor traffic violations in connection with last month’s crash that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Prosecutors want the charges increased to misdemeanors.
Court records going back to 1996 show at least 164 traffic infractions and crimes.
In the last five years, court records show, he was stopped 12 times for allegedly driving without a license. He was convicted six times for the offense, which is a traffic crime, but was never sentenced to time in jail.
That’s even though that as a repeat offender, he was potentially eligible for jail time.
Miyashiro was originally booked for negligent homicide and other more serious crimes but those charges are pending.
