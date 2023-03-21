‘Same as yesterday’: Big birthdays are no big deal for these Hawaii centenarians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mildred Ino can still jump.

And at 101, she figures that’s a big win.

“I can hop, skip and jump so I’m fine,” she quipped.

Ino was one of two centenarians celebrating big birthdays Monday at the Care Center of Honolulu.

Also being honored: Kyung Jung Park, who turned 100.

“The staff love them here. And it’s just been a great honor to have them here at the facility,” said Care Center Assistant Administrator Michael Brogan. “We’re happy to have them here so it’s been a great privilege.”

At her birthday, complete with decorations and cake, Ino was asked what it’s like to be 101.

Her answer: “Same as yesterday. Nothing different ― as long as you’re healthy.”

Ino did say the Honolulu of her youth was far different than the one today.

“School was just limited. We didn’t have high school. We graduated elementary,” she said. “So if you have to go high school, you had to go all the way to town, six o’clock in the morning on the train to get to McKinley.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.