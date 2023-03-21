Tributes
RANKED: Here are the worst and best SPAM flavors

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:31 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know Hawaii loves SPAM. Hawaii brings in sales of 7 million cans of SPAM per year.

Over the years SPAM has dropped MANY unique flavors from breaded SPAM patties and teriyaki SPAM to seasonal flavors such as pumpkin spice SPAM, or figgy pudding SPAM. (And who could forget the limited edition Portuguese sausage SPAM?)

National publication Daily Meal took a stab at ranking 10 year-round SPAM flavors from worst to best.

Coming in dead last is SPAM Hot & Spicy. They describe it as “a little bit hot and barely spicy,” saying, “it appears that a very small amount of tongue-tingling, senses-igniting ingredients were added to the mix.”

And coming in first is no surprise, classic SPAM! They say “classics are classics for a reason, and the regular, tried-and-true, no-frills Spam Classic is definitely the best Spam variety out there.”

Here’s their list ranked from worst to best.

  • SPAM Hot & Spicy
  • SPAM Lite
  • SPAM Less Sodium
  • SPAM with Real Hormel Bacon
  • SPAM Jalapeno
  • SPAM Oven Roasted Turkey
  • SPAM with Tocino Seasoning
  • SPAM Hickory Smoke
  • SPAM Teriyaki
  • SPAM Classic

While this list was made by the foodies at Daily Meal, our very own Grace Lee ranked SPAM flavors for Hawaii News Now’s Foodie Fix in 2019.

While Grace thought much higher of Reduced Sodium SPAM, and much lower of the Teriyaki SPAM — she agreed that Hot & Spicy SPAM wasn’t hot or spicy enough, and that classic SPAM is best.

Anyone else craving a musubi now?

