Public’s help sought in locating 3 suspect wanted for attempted murder and robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for help finding three males who are wanted for attempted murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree after an incident in Makaha Sunday afternoon.

Officials say on March 5, at around 3:30 p.m., the victim was at Makaha Beach Park when three males approached him, threatened him with handguns, and demanded his property.

Officials say the victim ran toward the beach when the suspects fired numerous shots in his direction, one that struck his vehicle.

According to officials, the victim continued running to the beach while the suspects fired more shots at him. At the time of the shooting, the beach was crowded with numerous beachgoers, which included adults and young children.

The first suspect was described as a man in his 20′s. He’s 5-foot-10 with a skinny build and fair complexion. He was wearing a black cap, black face mask, white long sleeve shirt with red sleeves, black shorts, and white shoes.

The second suspect was described as a 6-foot tall man with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie with a white print, black pants and multi-colored athletic shoes.

The third suspect was described as a man somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot with a fair/tan complexion. He was wearing a black mask, black hoodie with white print, black shorts, and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips here.

