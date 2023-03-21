Tributes
Keeping it organic: Pick your own fresh produce at this North Shore farm

Kuilima Farm First Annual U-Pick Spring Event
Kuilima Farm First Annual U-Pick Spring Event(Kuilima Farm)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Ag Day!

Hawaii farmers and ranchers are celebrating the day by highlighting their achievements in improving food security.

North Shore’s Kuilima Farm is one of only 100 of the state’s 7,300 farms certified under USDA Food Safety Guidelines.

“We are so proud of achieving that Food Safety certification that allows Kuilima Farm to increase food security to the North Shore tourism industry and surrounding community,” said Ramsey Brown, VP of Diversified Agriculture.

Guests can pick farm fresh goodies straight from the soil at Kuilima Farm’s first Annual Spring U-Pick Garden Party next weekend.

Purchase a U-pick bag in advance and pick seasonal goodies like carrots, beans, beets and radishes.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it’s free to the public.

There’s also a Spring has Sprung Photo op where guests can wear spring outfits and ham it up with the fun farm backdrops for family photos.

For more information on the event, click here.

