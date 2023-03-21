First Alert Forecast: Spotty downpours possible through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Intermittent showers are possible through Wednesday, including over leeward zones where isolated heavier showers may develop. The potential for heavy showers is highest for Windward Maui and windward & southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island. As strengthening trades turn southeasterly, winds will weaken over the smaller islands. A land and sea breeze pattern will be possible mid to late week with afternoon a few heavier afternoon showers possible each day.

A medium size, short-period north will quickly decline through Tuesday. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. The small south (190 degrees) swell will be followed by a 2-foot, moderate period reinforcement from the same direction beginning Tuesday,

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.