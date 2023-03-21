EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle with five teenagers inside flipped off a road and fell 50 feet Wednesday night but miraculously, none were injured.

That’s according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

The car appear to have flipped over on its roof. All five teens were evaluated by EMS and were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

This story may be updated.

