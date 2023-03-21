Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway in Aiea Tuesday morning.

Honolulu police, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

Officials said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three left lanes were blocked, causing heavy traffic heading townbound. At last check, the cars were moved to the far right shoulder lane.

No immediate word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

