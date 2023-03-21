Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder on Sunday night, several hours...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Courtroom gavel
Ewa Beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K
Honolulu police closed the right lane of the Zipper lane. Tow trucks en route to the scene.
Multiple-vehicle crash in Zipper lane snarls morning commute
The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when driver...
HPD: 23-year-old critically injured in Pearl City crash was not wearing seat belt

Latest News

State requests to up severity charges against deadly hit-and-run suspect
State seeking to upgrade of severity charges against deadly hit-and-run suspect
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on 4-year journey circumnavigating the Pacific
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Louis-Dreyfus among 22 honored by Biden
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal