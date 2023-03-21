Tributes
Amid ongoing physician shortage, Hawaii ranked worst state for doctors

File photo
File photo(Pexels via MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the islands’ ongoing physician shortage, a new analysis ranked Hawaii as the absolute worst state for doctors.

Analysts from the financial planning website WalletHub looked at all 50 states and Washington, D.C. and evaluated several factors across two key dimensions: “opportunity and competition” and “medical environment.”

When it came to opportunity and competition, Hawaii ranked dead last.

Hawaii was also last for average annual wage for physicians (adjusted for cost of living).

The state ranked best for doctors: Montana.

