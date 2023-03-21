Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.(tookapic)
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:08 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain ski resort in Frisco, Colo. over the weekend.

The two victims were identified by WEEK as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Illinois.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were students at Prairie Central High School in Illinois and were visiting Colorado during spring break, the district said.

Authorities say the two were riding tandem down the halfpipe, then launched off a large snowbank.

They landed hard on ice, which caused blunt-force trauma, according to officials.

First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.

“The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided,” Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman said in a statement provided to KKTV.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
3 seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway
Jim Titcomb founded Puna Noni Naturals 23 years ago.
Small family business looks to rebuild after intense blaze tears through Kailua property

Latest News

It’s day seven for hospital workers on strike on Maui and Lanai.
No deal: Hundreds of Maui County healthcare workers reject latest contract offer
Investigators are looking at whether the 16-year-old driver in a car that killed five kids fell...
5 killed in 'horrific' crash in New York
Two Hawaii centenarians celebrated big birthdays Monday.
‘Same as yesterday’: Big birthdays are no big deal for these Hawaii centenarians
Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Witness to landlord’s murder during eviction says suspect was dragging victim ‘like a caveman’