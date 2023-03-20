Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TSA officers stop woman from bringing loaded gun on plane

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a...
Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on her flight Friday.

According to a news release, the x-ray unit alerted agents to have a closer inspection of her carry-on bag.

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA said the penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reports that 6,542 firearms were caught in 2022 at airport security checkpoints nationwide, and 88% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are only permitted to fly with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, TSA explained.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Police arrest suspect accused in deadly altercation during eviction
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
3 seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway
Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist critically injured

Latest News

A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Police arrest suspect accused in deadly altercation during eviction
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hearing from final witnesses