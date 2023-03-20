TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to replace Makaha bridge to force complete shutdown of roadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Work on replacing a key bridge and its surrounding areas on Farrington Highway in Makaha is set to resume this week, forcing the complete shutdown of the roadway during that timeframe.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials say the highway will be closed in both directions from Makaha Valley Road to Kili Drive on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work on bridge 3.

As an alternate route, traffic will be detoured to Makaha Valley Road and Kili Drive’s south end, continuing on Huipu Drive, where motorists may re-enter the opposite side of Farrington Highway.

Additionally, motorists should be aware of lane shifts between Kili Drive and Upena Street through Friday, March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to other ongoing road improvement projects.

