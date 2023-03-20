Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed humps to be installed on Kapiolani Boulevard

A new raised crosswalk is meant to increase safety, but is taking some drivers by surprise.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed humps are set to be installed on Kapiolani Boulevard starting on Monday.

Lane closures will be in place along Kapiolani Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Department of Transportation said it will be installing speed humps on both sides of the intersection of Kapiolani and Kamakee Street.

Officials said this will better protect pedestrians, especially those who are walking to school.

The installation comes in wake of 16-year-old Sara Yara’s hit-and-run death last month.

The project is expected to be completed by Thursday.

