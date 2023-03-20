Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:12 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured after a shooting at a Texas high school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officials said.

The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building, news outlets report.

The school was placed in lockdown and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said in an email. Others, including parents, were urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police investigate, she said.

The two injured students were receiving medical care, according to the district. Their conditions were not known, the Arlington Fire Department said.

Arlington police said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

Monday was the first day back to class after the district’s spring break last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business

Latest News

This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly altercation in Ala Moana area
These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
Women continue to make history in Congress
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine
These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented