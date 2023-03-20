Tributes
Multiple-vehicle crash in Zipper lane near Aiea snarling morning commute

Honolulu police closed the right lane of the Zipper lane. Tow trucks en route to the scene.
Honolulu police closed the right lane of the Zipper lane. Tow trucks en route to the scene.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multiple-vehicle crash in the Zipper Lane near Aiea is snarling the Monday morning commute.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. near the Aiea Heights overpass.

Honolulu police closed the right lane of the Zipper lane. Tow trucks are en route to the scene.

No immediate word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

