Man suffers shark bite while swimming off Hawaii Island’s Anaeho’omalu Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man suffered a shark bite on Sunday afternoon while swimming in Anaeho’omalu Bay on Hawaii island.

Authorities said the man suffered injures to his hand and leg.

It’s not known what type of shark was involved.

The man was able to swim to a nearby catamaran in the bay and flag down help.

He was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.