Kauai police arrest man in connection to hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

OMA’O (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested Friday a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Omao, that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

KPD said 45-year-old Kib Hoopii of Kapaa was arrested for first-degree negligent injury, reckless driving and inattention to driving.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Kaumualii Highway, in the vicinity of Maluhia Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist, a 65-year-old woman of Lithuania, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of Kaumualii Highway when she was struck from behind by a Toyota Tundra.

Police said the driver involved had fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.

Firefighters found the bicyclist with severe injuries to her leg and injuries to her head. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials said she was transported to Wilcox Hospital and then later medevaced to Oahu where she remains in critical condition.

Witness reports of the suspect vehicle were able to help officers locate the driver a short time later, investigators said.

Kaumualii Highway was closed in both directions for investigation but has since reopened.

Hoopii remains in custody. His bail is set at $100,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.