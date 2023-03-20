HPD: 23-year-old critically injured in Pearl City crash was not wearing seat belt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into a parked trailer in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when the driver traveling eastbound on Waihona Street veered into the opposite lane of traffic. Police said he then drove into the shoulder lane where he collided with a parked trailer.

Authorities said this caused the parked trailer to push back into another parked trailer.

Officials said the 23-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police said he suffered critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

At this time, police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

