Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing woman, setting car on fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury indicted Samuel Jones for murder and arson in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman.

Samuel Jones 25, was arrested last week shortly after Jordan Laulusa was found in a charred car parked on the Mililani High School campus.

According to court documents, Laulusa was found in her own car with visible lacerations on her neck and multiple puncture wounds to the armpit.

Witnesses reported seeing Jones gathering items from the burning vehicle and leaving the area.

According to Honolulu police, witnesses also told arriving officers that they noticed Jones around the burning car who had been “opening and closing doors during the fire and then fled on foot.”

When the suspect was walking away from the burning vehicle, he was carrying some type of “blade” or weapon, they added.

They said he was wearing all black — including black shoes and black hat — and had visible burn marks and a strong odor of burned plastic. He was also seen with what appeared to be blood on his ankle.

Investigators say Jones also tossed a blue bag into a trash can. The blue bag was found to have clothing that appeared to have blood on it.

Jones’ bail has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.