Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry for now, stronger winds with more showers on the way

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry for now, stronger winds with more showers on the way
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry for now, stronger winds with more showers on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Expect a stable light southerly wind pattern over most of the Hawaii region into Monday. A disturbance will develop northwest of Kauai, increasing east to southeast winds from Monday through Wednesday. Shower trends will gradually increase through the week in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.

A medium size, short period north swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands will rise through Monday morning. A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines from Wednesday into Friday. A small, long period south swell arriving late Monday or early Tuesday will likely produce small to moderate size surf.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist with drier conditions taking over
First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist with drier conditions taking over
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, March 16, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, March 16, 2023