First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry for now, stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a stable light southerly wind pattern over most of the Hawaii region into Monday.

A disturbance will develop northwest of Kauai, increasing east to southeast winds from Monday through Wednesday.

Shower trends will gradually increase through the week in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.

A medium size, short period north swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands will rise through Monday morning.

A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines from Wednesday into Friday.

A small, long period south swell arriving late Monday or early Tuesday will likely produce small to moderate size surf.

