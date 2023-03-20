Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ewa Beach beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K

Courtroom gavel
Courtroom gavel(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A husband and wife from Hawaii pleaded guilty on Monday in a tax fraud scheme involving over $225,000.

According to court documents, Michael and Brigida Chock, of Ewa Beach, conspired with a third person to prepare false tax forms and reported bogus withholdings that resulted in a refund of $225,327.

The Chocks allegedly deposited the refund check into a bank account in the name of a trust they created to conceal the refund and also paid their co-conspirator more than $73,500.

Each defendant faces a maximum of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Police arrest suspect accused in deadly altercation during eviction
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
3 seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway
Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist critically injured

Latest News

Honolulu homicide detectives are investigating following an altercation Sunday afternoon that...
Police arrest suspect accused in deadly altercation during eviction
Kib Hoopii, 45, of Kapaa
Kauai police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who left bicyclist in critical condition
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (March 20, 2023)
The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when driver...
HPD: 23-year-old critically injured in Pearl City crash was not wearing seat belt