Ewa Beach beach couple pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme involving over $225K

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A husband and wife from Hawaii pleaded guilty on Monday in a tax fraud scheme involving over $225,000.

According to court documents, Michael and Brigida Chock, of Ewa Beach, conspired with a third person to prepare false tax forms and reported bogus withholdings that resulted in a refund of $225,327.

The Chocks allegedly deposited the refund check into a bank account in the name of a trust they created to conceal the refund and also paid their co-conspirator more than $73,500.

Each defendant faces a maximum of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

