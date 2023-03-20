Australian surfer smashed world record for longest surf session, 40 hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blake Johnston, a former professional surfer from Australia, has officially broken the world record for the longest surf session.

Johnston, 40, caught waves for 40 hours at a spot in Cronulla, New South Wales, called ‘the Alley.’

Johnston’s wave count was more than 700 waves during this two-day session.

The record he was attempting to break was previously held by Josh Enslin, a South African surfer who surfed for 30 hours and 11 minutes back in 2017. Before that, American surfer Ben Shaw managed to surf for 29 hours and 27 minutes in the water.

Johnston faced the risk of blindness, infected ears, dehydration, sleep deprivation, hypothermia, shark attack, and jellyfish stings during this session.

This feat was all geared toward raising money for mental health awareness.

Johnston’s original goal was $250,000, and he surpassed that goal by raising more than $400,000.

The money will go to the Chumpy Pullin Foundation, a charity set up in memory of professional snowboarder Alex “Chumpy” Pullin, who died in 2020 in a spearfishing accident.

Johnston lost his father to suicide 10 years ago, fueling his effort to shine a light on suicide prevention and youth mental health.

“This is to honor the anniversary of our dad,” said Ben Johnson, Blake’s brother to ABC News. “For Blake, it’s been like this crazy journey since we lost our dad. This is just something to honor that, and he really wants to actively show people that there are tools to deal with mental health.”

Johnston, a father of two, said earlier this week he wanted to inspire the kids he coaches in surfing and provide them with practical tools and support to make it through tough times.

“I’m not nice to myself at times. I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a great husband, father, and friend,” Johnston said to ABC News. “But this way I can surf with people, bring in the community and make a difference for the future.”

According to ABC News, he was taken to the hospital after his record accomplishment and placed under observation while recovering.

